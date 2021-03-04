Alcohol campaigners have said that a new study showing minimum pricing is less effective at targeting problem drinking in women is further evidence that the policy should be reviewed.

Research by Glasgow University found alcohol pricing policies – such as duty increases and minimum unit pricing (MUP) – appear to be more effective at reducing consumption and harm in men than women.

Scotland was the first country in the world to implement the policy for all alcohol sales in May 2018 after years of delays from legal challenges.

It targeted low cost, high strength products, seen as a source of problem drinking, by setting a minimum price of 50p per unit of alcohol and there are plans to review it in April 2024.

It is known that on average men drink and spend about twice as much on alcohol than women, and have just over twice the rates of hospital admissions but health outcomes are worse for women who drink heavily.

The research, found that each of the three policies modelled – a 10% duty increase, and minimum unit prices (MUP) of £0.50 and £0.70 per UK unit – would lead to larger estimated reductions in consumption and hospital admission rates among men than women.

It found that women living in deprived areas were more likely to spend more on alcohol and cut down less while men modestly reduced how much they spent but substantially cut down on their consumption.

For women, only a MUP of £.70 is estimated to produce large reductions in hospital admissions, but even for women who drink heavily the effect on harm is much smaller than for men. Women were more likely to drink wine, the price of which has not been impacted as much as other drinks.

Overall, a £0.50 MUP is expected to lead to a sevenfold larger reduction in consumption and a three times larger reduction in hospital admissions for men compared to women.

It’s clear from a number of large scale studies that there is a link between alcohol consumption and cancer. A 2014 report by the World Health Organisation concludes that around one in five (21.6%) of all alcohol-related deaths are due to cancer. Drinking alcohol puts women at greater risk of breast cancer in particular.

The study, which also involved academics from Sheffield University, is the first to estimate whether alcohol pricing policies have different effects on women and men’s alcohol drinking and health.

Alcohol Focus Scotland has called for the 50p unit level to be increased ahead of 2024 saying that the “impact of the current rate is likely to have been eroded due to inflation” and said this latest research backed this up.

Chief executive Alison Douglas said that despite an "encouraging decrease” in alcohol-related deaths in the past decade, seen only in Scotland, the country continues to have “considerably more” than in England and Wales.

She said: "MUP is a targeted policy with the evaluation so far showing a positive impact on overall consumption, but particularly amongst poorer, heavier drinkers who suffer the most harm.

"This research adds to that picture as it suggests that MUP has a greater benefit on men, who are twice as likely as women to drink at levels which harm their health, more likely to be admitted to hospital and more like to die because of alcohol.

“At its current level, the research suggests MUP has a lesser impact on the harms experienced by women, partly as they tend to drink wine, the price of which was less affected by price changes.

"This study highlights that while the current 50p minimum unit price leads to overall decreases in consumption and hospital visits, a higher minimum price would bring greater benefits to both men and women.

"Increasing the price of alcohol is one of the most effective and cost-effective policy measures to reduce alcohol consumption and harm. This modelling, alongside the evaluation evidence can help us recalibrate the minimum price to ensure we maximise the benefits of this life-saving policy."

Petra Meier, lead author of the study and Professor of Public Health at the University of Glasgow, said: “We know that on average, men drink and spend about twice as much on alcohol than women, and have just over twice the rates of hospital admissions.

"Although men and women face similar risks from drinking at moderate levels, women actually face substantially greater risk of health harm when drinking heavily.

"Before our study we had no evidence on whether some of the most discussed policy options, alcohol duty and minimum pricing policies, work differently for men and women.

“Our modelling suggests that men’s drinking and risk of alcohol-related hospital admissions would decrease substantially more than women’s for both duty increases and minimum unit pricing policies.

“This is important to know because policy makers want to avoid deepening existing health inequalities.

"If policy makers know that pricing policies are likely to have greater effects on men than women then they can decide if this is desirable.

"For example in the UK, one might argue that policies are well targeted because rates of alcohol-related harm are much higher in men than women.

"On the other hand, the smaller effects on consumption and implications for household budgets when female heavy drinkers increase their spending on alcohol may be seen as a concern.

"Knowing about differential impacts also allows policy makers to consider what other policies should form part of a comprehensive alcohol strategy.”

The study used the Sheffield Alcohol Policy Model to study the impact of three alcohol price policies on adults over 18 in England: a 10% duty increase and minimum unit prices (MUP) of £0.50 and £0.70 per UK unit.

The study, ‘Alcohol policy and gender: a modelling study estimating gender-specific effects of alcohol pricing policies’ is published in Addiction.