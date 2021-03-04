POLICE officers have been expected to enforce the Scottish Government’s guidance rather than the emergency laws amid concerns a growing number of people have been changed under common law for their behaviour during the pandemic.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), the union representing rank and file officers, has warned that the use of culpable and reckless conduct changes under common law has “increased exponentially” for those “considered to be participating in the most egregious breaches of the coronavirus regulations” - with the emergency laws not going far enough in covering expectations from ministers.

The SPF has told MSPs on Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee that the organisation has “reservations there appears to be an implicit expectation that the police form value judgements on the severity” of people breaching the emergency laws.

In a submission to the committee, the SPF has also warned “there is a risk that culpable and reckless conduct changes could be seen as a way of enforcing the guidance” as well as “in response to public or political commentary where no specific offence exists”.

The rise in culpable and reckless conduct charges through common law, has raised the prospect of the guidance being enforced as law.

Appearing in front of the committee, Calum Steele, the general secretary of the SPF, warned that MSPs drawing up emergency laws during the pandemic “should be asking themselves whether the scope of the legislation goes as far as they wish to extend it in the first instance”.

He added: “It does suggest that there are judgements being made that provisions of the legislation do not go far enough to cover the examples of behaviour that police officers have encountered.

“There are examples, which I cannot specifically go into, where it appears individuals have not contravened the coronavirus regulations in any way, shape or form, but have found themselves liable under common law charges.

“That in its own right kind of suggest there has been an indirect expectation placed on the police services almost to police, to some extent, to the guidance rather than the law.”

Earlier, Michael Clancy, director of law reform at the Law Society of Scotland, told MSPs that the guidance published alongside the Scottish Government's emergency legislation “is important so that people can understand which side of the law they fall”.

He added that the dozens of pieces of subordinate legislation passed in connection with the pandemic could be seen as “difficult to comprehend”, placing an extra significant on clear guidance.

Mr Clancy added: “It’s important, also, that when that guidance is explained by ministers and others that people understand the difference between guidance and the law and I say that should include ministers and others.

“Frequently, at the very beginning of the crisis, we were told that you could go out to exercise for an hour or two hours but of course, when one looked at the coronavirus legislation, there was no such limitation of time in the actual legislation.

“I think that consistency between what is in the law and the messaging around the guidance, which informs people’s understanding of the law, has to be quite up there as front and foremost as an objective.”