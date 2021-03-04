It's World Book Day, and we've asked some of our columnists which book they were last stuck into.

World Book Day aims to promote reading and give children greater access to books.

Lesley Riddoch

Embarrassing. I was awarded a PhD last year that took a decade to finish and promptly turned it into a book - Huts,a place beyond. I had to plough through so many articles and books (in English and Norwegian) that reading became a non-stop chore.

There's a leaning tower of books waiting to be read. So far I've only finished one - a spectacular and mystical book about Finland's love affair with the forest; Tree People by Ritva Kovalainen and Sanni Seppo.

Claire Taylor

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo – an eye-opening read, exploring the desires and sexual proclivities of three real women constrained by 21st century gender dynamics.

I have since bought it for four friends.

Brian Taylor

I devour books, generally keeping a work of fiction and a factual tome on the go at the same time. Just completed Up the Junction by Nell Dunn.

Well into a biography of Bert Jansch by Colin Harper. Before these, Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart. Each excellent, in different ways.

David Leask

I just put down one of Gianrico Carofiglio’s cracking and terrifyingly banal crime novels inspired by real cases.

The last book I read was “Empireland" by Sathnam Sanghera about the lingering impact of the British Empire.

I review non fiction books for the Herald so I get a lot of politics. The last fiction I read was “Hamnet" by the Edinburgh author Maggie O’Farrell, about William Shakespeare’s lost child of the same name.

Neil Mackay

I’ve written both non-fiction books and novels, and I also write book reviews for the Herald, so I am always reading.

I’ve just finished reading Nick, the prequel to The Great Gatsby (a book I used to teach to English literature students many years ago), Momento Mori by Muriel Spark (Scotland’s greatest novelist), and Slouching towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion - I’m a columnist, and Didion is one of the greatest columnist of the 20th century, so reading her keeps you on your toes.

Alison Rowat

Rupert Everett's To the End of the World. Another of his beautifully written memoirs.

Brian Wilson

The Happy Traitor about the life of George Blake.

Hugh MacDonald

The last novel: Stalingrad by Vasily Grossman, which was moving and profound.

Last non-fiction: Truman by David McCullough, a biography of a president of principle and integrity.

Linda Bauld

Kaye Adams and Vicky Allen’s ‘Still Hot’ which is a collection of personal accounts about the menopause.

Very funny in places and great to read other women’s experiences. I’m 50 this year so it was timely!