HAVING once required six stitches after falling off a stationary mountain bike, I can attest to how dangerous the pursuit can be.

I can also confirm how stupid you look when it happens, especially when you are totally kitted out in protective gear and you have just gone straight downhill unscathed until you stop for a rest and disaster strikes.

The next World Cup biking event at Fort William will not suffer in my absence, but the Canadian doctor might when he realises he can’t rely on my stupidity to pay for his foreign holidays for a while.

Mountain biking seems to have increased in in popularity since the first lockdown was eased as more people in Scotland went looking for adventure in their own backyard after months of being cooped up.

It is likely to get even more popular this summer when we are finally allowed out again and it proves to be an irresistible draw for thousands keen to stretch their underused limbs.

Then the clashes and problems will begin again in earnest because many people seem to begrudge what they would describe as newbies to the outdoors enjoying it in the same way as them.

Scotland’s vast outdoors is one of the most accessible places on earth, with the Right To Roam legislation allowing people to go pretty much anywhere they want within reason.

Landowners, to be fair, have generally played ball and have improved access to their own land with paths and stiles being built to allow access without harming the working environment or invading privacy.

This has allowed a fairly harmonious relationship between walkers and landowners, who can both get on with their lives without hindering each other.

But then along came lockdown and changed the rules completely. Now Scotland’s once pristine landscape is in danger of being overrun as thousands take to the wilderness after ignoring it for years.

This has led to irresponsible parking at tourist sites, litter, human waste and illegal fires springing up and almost constant conflict between those that live there and the visitors who leave a mess.

Now, there is growing tension between walkers and mountain bikers who seem to be getting in each other’s way as the more adventurous cyclists go further off the beaten track for thrills.

A code of conduct is now being written to remind each party of the rules of the countryside to ensure flashpoints are kept to a minimum. As more head outdoors then the need to remind everyone to show respect is vital. The countryside is for all, not just for locals or the regular users, many of whom believe they are custodians of it.

Litter should be removed, while cyclists and climbers must learn to respect each others right to enjoy it.

Otherwise it’s a slippery slope downhill – and I can attest how dangerous that can be.