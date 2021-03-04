A Tsunami Warning has been issued by the National Emergency Management Agency for New Zealand.

Residents have been told that any evacuation advice will override current Covid-19 regulations - meaning they should not stay at home if evacuation is deemed necessary by the local authorities.

The warning, in place for the country's coastal areas, follows a magnitude 7.3 earthquake that took place east of the North island.

The agency has said that "strong and unusual currents" and "unpredictable surges" near the shore are expected.

We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake east of the North Island. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An Emergency Mobile Alert has been issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

Residents have been warned that this poses a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities - meaning they must stay out of the water and away from beaches.

It's thought the first waves could reach New Zealand in the areas around East Cape at approximately 3:14am on March 5, New Zealand Standard Time.

The severity of currents and surges are said to vary within a particular coastal area and over the period this warning is in effect.

It's also noted that the first wave may not be the largest, with Tsunami activity expected to continue for several hours.

New Zealanders have been warned to treat the threat as "real" until the warning is cancelled.