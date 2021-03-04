Security has been tightened at the US Capitol building in Washington amid reports of a possible plot to breach Congress.
A pro-Trump group of protestors stormed the building in January, but latest intelligence indicates that a militia group planned another attack for today, March 4.
READ MORE: Trump supporters storm Capitol building as one shot and national guard called
March 4 is the day conspiracy theorist group QAnon has insisted Donald Trump will return for a second term.
As a result, the House of Representatives cancelled Thursday's session, although the Senate continues with its agenda.
A statement released by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security read: "As of late February, an unidentified group of militia violent extremists discussed plans to take control of the US Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about 4 March and discussed aspirational plans to persuade thousands to travel to Washington DC to participate".
READ MORE: Pro-Trump Capitol rioter Jenny Cudd confused with Scots florist
Since then the US Capitol Police said there was "a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4".
They added: "We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers.
"Due to the sensitive nature of this information, we cannot provide additional details at this time."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.