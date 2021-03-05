THE arrival of the P1 Brazilian variant shows the UK Government’s country list quarantine has failed in exactly the ways it was warned it would. People who have been in red list countries continue to enter the UK via third countries, including via Ireland into Scotland, using the Common Travel Area loophole the UK Government, which has reserved power over air transport, left in guidelines.

The P1 variant has been found in at least 15 countries that aren’t on the red list, so more can arrive from them. Even the half-useless quarantine list system was brought in too late to stop some of the known cases arriving.

Claiming there are only a few cases is fantasy. Under a dozen tested positive so far. There’ll be many more who won’t get tested – and they haven’t even found one of those they do know of.

Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock talk as if we can afford to proceed with lifting Covid restrictions before the majority of the population has been vaccinated once, let alone twice, while partially vaccine-resistant variants are allowed to spread into and out of the UK by air. That’s living in la la land.

There should be mandatory hotel quarantine for all passengers entering the UK (still allowing cargo flights) and all restrictions maintained until a month after everyone has been vaccinated. First doses have been found to boost the immune system against the virus between 12 and 28 days after vaccination.

Even after domestic restrictions are eased, flight bans and/or mandatory hotel quarantine should be maintained as many other countries’ populations have not been vaccinated, and we can’t predict when or where new outbreaks will begin.

Vaccines have been found to reduce asymptomatic transmission in NHS staff and trial volunteers by 75 per cent for Pfizer, 67% for AstraZeneca and 60% for Moderna. This will hopefully reduce transmission of the virus significantly once everyone has been vaccinated.

If we ease restrictions too soon, though, we risk being overwhelmed again by new variants. Producing vaccines modified for new variants can take from six weeks to six months.

Duncan McFarlane, Carluke.

UNHELPFUL TO COMPARE FIGURES

LEAH Gunn Barrett (Letters, March 3) praises the Scottish Government for the performance of our public services in comparison with England. We are entitled to expect this given the 121 per cent, or £2,000, higher spending per person in Scotland.

There is an implication that this has resulted in a 20% lower death rate in Scotland from Covid and lower infection rate overall. The Herald presents on a daily basis the cumulative number of infections and deaths for Scotland and the UK. Death rate in Scotland, expressed as a percentage of total deaths to confirmed infections, is 20% relatively higher, not lower, than the rest of the UK (3.5% v 2.9%). As we have more doctors, nurses and hospital beds there is nothing to suggest that this is due to less optimal care or facilities but suggests a higher-risk population.

It is unhelpful to make non-standardised comparisons with England but if Ms Gunn Barrett is keen on this, perhaps she might want to reflect on why Scotland’s mortality is double that seen in Germany.

Iain Findlay, Bridge of Weir.

STOP MOANING ABOUT TAX BURDEN

TO those mewling about their increased "tax burden" from Chancellor Rishi Sunak ("Sunak uses ‘full fiscal firepower’ to save jobs", The Herald March 4), ask yourselves: where will the money to beat Covid-19 come from? Where will the money for the NHS come from? Where will the money for the rebuilding of the country come from?

If anyone still believes the old fairytale that private "entrepreneurs" will provide all the economic stimulus we need – rather than simply seeking the fastest buck and devil take the hindmost what happens to the world – I've some tins of tartan paint to sell them.

The private sector has proved to be worse than useless in this crisis, crying and whining about its lot 24/7 and demanding more of the very handouts it complained increased its "tax burden" pre-Covid when given to the "little people".

Too many people in this country have forgotten that the basics allowing them to sleep safely in bed at night in a civilised society rather than taking turns keeping watch with a shotgun come from the "tax burden". Anyone seeking to actively avoid paying their bit at this defining crisis in our country's history is as much a traitor as Islamic State bride Shamima Begum.

Mark Boyle, Johnstone.

ALIEN ENCOUNTER ON THE DOORSTEP

DESPITE displaying council-produced "no cold caller" notices we remain a regular target. Even so, at 1.30 am I was astounded to note a vehicle aglow with flashing lights outside our home.

A burly figure, ensconced in luminous jacket and lamp-adorned hard hat, emerged. As he strode towards the front door my mind filled with anticipated dread of some major utilities calamity. Not so. The figure retreated, leaving two bottles on the doorstep. The flashing-lit vehicle sped silently away.

Perhaps health and safety at work now demands these high-visibility measures. It's certainly an advancement from the former age of slow-moving floats. Regardless, this home doorstep service is still greatly appreciated even in this "aliens have landed" mode of delivery.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.

BI HECK

LATIN plurals (Letters, March 3 & 4)? One double-deck bus: two double-deck bi.

Gordon Casely, Crathes.