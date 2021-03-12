LUXURY developer Juniper Residential has now launched sales at its two wonderful new Scottish retirement developments, Earlsgate in Scone and Muirwood Gardens in Kinross.

Juniper Residential is a new, age-exclusive housing developer, creating homes for the over-55s in some of Scotland’s most desirable locations. While they may be a new name in the retirement property sector, reassuringly, they are part of the Cruden Group, which has been one of Scotland’s leading privately-owned construction companies for over 75 years.

Juniper Residential has distilled Cruden’s award-winning housebuilding expertise into its distinctive new division, which has been specifically conceived to meet the needs of today’s mature homebuyers. The Juniper brand signifies high-quality and low-maintenance homes designed with your peace of mind in mind.

Set within the heart of a vibrant community, and with hotel-influenced communal lounges that allow residents to socialise in style, each spacious property at Earlsgate and Muirwood Gardens is self-contained and generously proportioned. All properties enjoy a thoughtful attention to detail which is evident throughout, resulting in a range of comfortable, efficient and secure new homes that don’t compromise on style.

Earlsgate is a bespoke collection of 51 one and two-bedroom apartments, housed across two elegant low-rise buildings in the sought-after Perthshire village of Scone. Occupying an easily accessible location, residents will be both within a two-minute walk of Scone’s high street and a similar distance from the nearby recreation park with its tree-lined walks and picturesque pond.

Within this sophisticated development, communal areas include a reading room, multi-function space for wellness activities and clubs, and a hotel-style visitor guest suite. The design influence of boutique hotels can also be seen in the main residents’ lounge, with a wall-mounted TV above the inset fire, comfortable furnishings, and an impressive kitchen area with bar style seating.

This is a classy environment to spend time in, giving residents a tempting alternative to their own living rooms. Quality fixtures and fittings and contemporary but classic décor are recurring themes throughout communal areas, reflecting Juniper’s vision of stylish and beautifully designed modern living.

Muirwood Gardens is a bespoke residential development of just 41 two and three-bedroom properties in the heart of Kinross, set between the desirable Muirs area and the golf course. This peaceful, tree-lined location is home to an eye-catching collection of detached and semi-detached bungalows (consistently voted Britain’s favourite housestyle) along with terraced, semi-detached and detached villas and eight beautifully-appointed cottage flats.

Buyers will be spoiled for choice at Muirwood Gardens, with no less than three styles of bungalow, three styles of dormer/chalet villa and two styles of cottage flats available for sale. Every property features a spacious dining kitchen or open-plan lounge and kitchen, while the Juniper two-bedroom bungalow has a triple-aspect family dining kitchen and a separate bay-windowed lounge.

Within the properties at both developments, kitchens enjoy the latest Bosch integrated appliances, including a fridge freezer and dishwasher, while bathrooms feature heated towel rails, chrome taps and beautiful ceramic tiling.

From solid core pass doors to satin chrome ironmongery and a choice of high-quality kitchen cabinets and worktops, everything about a Juniper home is elegant and tactile.

At the same time, you’ll notice thoughtful and very discreet touches, like raised sockets, comfort-height WCs and LED lighting to wardrobes, plus a range of options is available so you can personalise your chosen plot according to your needs.

The first of Juniper’s new homes are anticipated to be complete by summer 2021.