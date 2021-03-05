NHS Western Isles is now inviting a number of eligible groups who have not yet received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to get in touch for an appointment.

Residents of the Western Isles including anyone aged 55 or over, anyone in the 16-64 risk group, anyone shielding, or unpaid carers over the age of 16 are being urged to come forward.

If you fall within one of the eligible groups below, please contact us to make an appointment:



0808 196 8383



Please be patient as phone lines will be busy.

Yesterday there were three new cases of Covid-19 reported in the Western Isles.

One of the cases is a household contact of a positive case from Stornoway Primary School.

The other two cases are within the same household.

Chief Executive Gordon Jamieson said: "We are trying to establish links between these cases. It does not look at the moment as if any of these new cases are linked to the pre-existing outbreak here on Stornoway and on Lewis.

4/3/21: Latest update from NHSWI Chief Exec Gordon Jamieson. 3 new cases today - 1 household contact of yesterday's case linked to Sty Primary. 2 further cases from 1 household. There has been no link established to the Lewis outbreak to date. Test & Protect continues this eve.

"It is important with these new cases that I reiterate some of the precautionary measures you can take", he said stressing the importance of isolating if someone within your household develops symptoms, that individual arranging a test.

"Everyone in the household should remain in isolation until that test result is known.

"It is absolutely imperative that we control and suppress the virus."

If you are included in one of the categories above, please contact us for an appointment on 0808 196 8383.