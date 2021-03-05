The missing person who tested positive for the Manaus variant of coronavirus has reportedly been found.

Officials have been hunting for the unknown individual after cases of the P1 variant of concern were detected in the UK.

Six cases of the variant, first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, have been found – three in Scotland and three in England.

According to the BBC, the missing individual has been found and all their contacts have been traced.

It comes as travellers face being fined £200 if they turn up at an airport without a new form stating the reason for their trip, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

From Monday, people travelling internationally from England will need to complete and carry a declaration to travel document downloaded from the Government’s website.

That is 40 days after the measure was announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel on January 27.

The form can be printed or stored on a mobile phone.

International travel from England is only permitted for limited reasons, such as work, volunteering, education, medical grounds and funerals.

The three-page form requires travellers to fill out their personal details and tick a box indicating why they are leaving the country.

Police have been stepping up patrols at ports and airports in recent weeks and will have the power to ask travellers to produce a completed form from Monday, the DfT said.

Individuals unable to do so could face a £200 fine.

Anyone found to be attempting to travel internationally without a valid reason will be asked to return home and could receive a fixed-penalty notice for breaking stay at home rules, which start at £200 and double for each incident, up to a maximum of £6,400.

Foreign holidays for people in England will not be permitted before May 17 under Boris Johnson’s road map for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile in Scotland, the Scottish Government said it may be able to accelerate the relaxation of rules on meeting outdoors.

Nicola Sturgeon praised progress on driving down the spread of the virus across Scotland and on vaccinations, as she announced 498 cases in the past 24 hours – the lowest daily total since September 27.

The Scottish Government’s updated plan for moving out of lockdown states a plan to allow four people from two households is unlikely to begin before March 15.

The same date is given for the resumption for non-contact, outdoor group sports for 12-17 year olds.

The First Minister told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing: “The good progress of the vaccination programme and also the declining number of people catching or falling seriously ill with Covid should give us all real encouragement just now that greater normality is firmly on the horizon.”

She said hospital cases have fallen, with 666 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 52 in 24 hours, and 64 patients are in intensive care, down three.

Scotland recorded 11 deaths of coronavirus patients, taking deaths under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,409.