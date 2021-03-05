Police are re-appealing for information after the death of a 39-year-old man who had been seriously injured following a road crash in Coatbridge on Tuesday.

Stephen Brown, 39, from Viewpark, was struck by a lorry whilst crossing Kirkshaws Road, at its junction with North Road around 11.40 am last Tuesday morning.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but sadly died yesterday, police have now confirmed.

His relatives have been made aware and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 48-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Sergeant Craig McDonald, Road Policing Unit, Motherwell, has issued a further appeal for witnesses and thanked those who had already been in touch.

He said: “I am keen to get a hold of any dash-cam footage drivers in the area at the time may have. From our enquiries so far, we know that there were a number of vehicles traveling east on Kirkshaws Road when the crash happened, so would ask any of those people, especially those with dash-cameras, to get in touch with police as soon as they can.

"We'd like to thank those who been in you touch so far, but if you haven't, and can assist, then please call officers at the Road Policing Unit at Motherwell via 101 quoting reference number 1025 of 2 March 2021."