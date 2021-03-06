A rare royal seal, that has been out of public view for over a century, is expected to fetch at least a four-figure sum when it is auctioned next week.
The James Stewart, Commendator of Melrose Seal, dating to circa 1535-1541, was made for one of the king’s numerous illegitimate sons.
Mary Queen of Scots was the king’s only surviving legitimate child.
Colin Fraser, consultant specialist at auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull, said: “Such early and historical survivals are rare for Scotland.
“Something so personal to the owner and, in this case, an owner with such power and close connection to the Royal Stewart household, is remarkable.
“While early seals do survive the vast majority are in institutional collections so never become available to collectors. This is a very unusual opportunity for someone to own an amazing piece of history.”
The antique, one of a collection of seals up for sale, will be auctioned online on Tuesday with bidding starting at £1,000.
The last time the seal, which relates to Melrose Abbey, was seen in public was in 1901.
It was displayed during the Glasgow International Exhibition at Kelvingrove Park which attracted more than 11.5 million visitors.
