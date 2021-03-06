A NUMBER of Glasgow residents were woken up by helicopters flying over the city during the night. 

It understood it is a part of a Ministry of Defence planned military low flying exercise named Chameleon. 

The exercise is expected to last from February 23 to March 19. 

Glasgow will see low flying aircraft pass both during the day and night, with Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire and North Lanarkshire also affected. 

Only helicopters and transport aircrafts are expected to fly over the area as part of the exercise.

Residents took to social media overnight after hearing the chinook helicopters pass overhead. 

One said: "Anyone know why helicopters are flying around like UFOs in Glasgow at 4am"

Another added: "What the script with all these low flying helicopters out at 2am around Glasgow? Whole house was shaking."

The Ministry of Defence was contacted for comment. 