Police in Aberdeen have confirmed that seven men have been arrested and charged following the recovery of Class A drugs across Aberdeen city, totalling nearly £40,000.
Warrants were granted on Friday at properties on Richmond Terrace and Balnagask Avenue, while several vehicles were searched in the City Centre and other areas.
As a result, quantities of heroin and cocaine were recovered, with estimated street values of £32,000 and £7,000 respectively.
The men, aged between 17 to 45, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Detective Inspector, Sam Buchan, said: “These seizures again demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and arresting those criminals responsible.
“I want to reassure the people of the North East that these efforts have continued throughout the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and offenders should not believe themselves to be beyond the reach of the law.
READ MORE: Police Scotland: appeal for information after robbery in Lanark
“We rely on the public to build our intelligence on these issues and I would encourage anyone to report any concerns or suspicious activity to the Police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. By working together, we can keep our communities safe.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.