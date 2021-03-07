Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has condemned Rangers fans for their celebrations at Ibrox yesterday, warning supporters could face retrospective action from police.

Yousaf also warned that amid uncertainty about whether Scotland will host Euro 2020 games, the scenes could have put that at risk.

He told Clyde One that he was frustrated by the scenes at Ibrox, branding the scenes as 'unforgivable' after thousands breached lockdown rules gathering outside the ground before and after the 3-0 victory over St Mirren.

Players also ran to support with fans outside the ground post-match with pictures also showing Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hanging out the window of the dressing room to cheer with fans who had flouted lockdown rules and gathered outside the stadium.

No arrests were made, but fans who attended could face retrospective action with gatherings remaining prohibited by coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

Yousaf told Clyde One: "I'm certainly frustrated because it should not be up to Police Scotland to take enforcement action. People should know by now - must know - that the stay at home message applies and that simply is unforgivable.

"Police have been putting themselves at risk over the last year day in, day out, to keep us safe, and they should not have to be in a situation which can be completely avoidable.

"When things return to normal I'm sure there will be an almighty party of all parties to celebrate what is likely to be a quite historic title victory, but until that moment you must respect the rules because you're not only putting you own life at risk but also the community's lives at risk, too."

And he also warned that fans actions could have put Scotland hosting the Euros at risk.

Players ran to celebrate with fans after the match

"UEFA are watching. They want a safe tournament and this could really put that tournament coming to Scotland into jeopardy and we just do not want that."

He later tweeted: "Our primary reason for asking fans to obey the stay-at-home message is for public health reasons. However, be in no doubt UEFA will also be paying close attention as the EUROs are around the corner. Stay at home, otherwise you are putting your life, and many others in danger."

Rangers could win the league today if Celtic drop points against Dundee United today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously criticised fans for gathering in large numbers.

After Celtic fans took part in a protest outside the club’s stadium in November, she said: “We have advice against gatherings and every day I stand up here and say avoid crowded places.

“We have a limit on people coming together outside… so it stands to reason any group of people that are gathering together in a crowd are putting themselves and others at risk.

“Whether it’s football fans, rugby fans, any other kind of sport fans or just people in general, please don’t do it because right now, in the middle of this pandemic, it is a risky thing to do that puts you and other people at risk.”

Hampden is set to host a number of Euro 2020 games this summer.