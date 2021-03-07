A ward at Raigmore hospital in Inverness has been closed after patients tested positive for Covid-19.
NHS Highland said ward 2C, which treats elderly patients, had been closed to visitors and new admissions after a 'very small' number of cases were detected.
The health board said patients are being clinically assessed and monitored with normal patient care continuing.
All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place. Close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice and support.
In a statement NHS Highland said: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone they should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate and book a test if you develop symptoms."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.