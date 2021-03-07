Cops have cordoned off a street in Shettleston after a disturbance. 

Officers were called to Old Shettleston Road in the early-hours of the morning. 

An investigation is underway and cops remain at the scene. 

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 6.45am this morning officers were called to a disturbance.

"Officers remain at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing."