Cops have cordoned off a street in Shettleston after a disturbance.
Officers were called to Old Shettleston Road in the early-hours of the morning.
An investigation is underway and cops remain at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 6.45am this morning officers were called to a disturbance.
"Officers remain at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
