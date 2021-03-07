A Scotswoman, who clears landmines in some of the world’s most hazardous countries has said is proud to be shattering the myth that only men can do this job.

Mairi Cunningham, who leads Scottish demining charity The HALO Trust’s team ridding Syria of deadly devices, has also worked in trouble spots Somaliland, Cambodia and the disputed Caucasus region of Abkhazia.

The 32-year-old from Dundee admits she still encounters outdated attitudes to women taking on demining work.

Mairi said: “I don’t want to paint to negative a picture of the sector, but it’s not been the easiest or smoothest of rides. Unfortunately, I’ve encountered chauvinist and sexist behaviour – quite a lot of it.

“It often surprises men in certain contexts, the questions I ask, and the issues I raise. You can see them think ‘How does she know that?’. It’s because I’m trained, I’ve been in a minefield, I’ve done disposal, and I know what I’m talking about.

“It can be a challenge being a woman in management when you are dealing with local governments or military. I’ve never had anyone refuse to deal with me outright, but you do sometimes sense a rolling of the eyes.

“Working in the Caucasus was quite tough and an eye-opener in terms of old-fashioned attitudes. You just have to stick your elbows out a bit and persevere.”

Love Island reality star, Camilla Thurlow, who was also a HALO deminer, is now an ambassador for the Scottish charity based near Dumfries. She said: “some of the most inspiring women I have ever met were in minefields high in the Caucasus mountains.”

She added: “They do tough work and long days, where staying alert all the time, is crucial for their safety and to make sure they leave behind land that is totally safe for local people.

“They were also breaking new ground by doing a job once thought to be men’s work. They say not all heroes wear capes, but a lot of them wear Kevlar vests!”

Mairi Ferguson joined HALO in 2018 and started her new role as programme manager for Syria in December. She’s currently overseeing her team of 80 staff from Amman, Jordan but is awaiting international clearance to join her teams on the ground in the north-west of the country soon.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has invested £124m to help clear the equivalent of 28,500 football pitches of deadly explosive devices worldwide in the last three years through the Global Mine Action Programme.

It funded HALO’s work in north-west Syria between October 2018 and March 2020, supporting five community teams.

The Syria Crisis has been the UK Government’s biggest ever humanitarian response, committing over £3.5bn of support, including the delivery of over 28 million food parcels, 20 million medical consultations and 14 million vaccines, since 2012.

Mairi said: “HALO has recorded over 3,500 accidents involving explosive remnants of war accidents between 2016 and 2020, affecting 4,427 victims, although this almost certainly under-represents the problem.

“We had one horrendous case where a shepherd lost all five of his children in one explosion. If kids see an unusual item, they often think it’s a toy, and on this occasion, it was an IED.

“The poverty in Syria is so great and the desperation means people are reduced to sifting through rubble to try and find things of value to sell to survive and that’s where they’ll disturb an undetonated device and are maimed or killed.

“HALO is not just about mine clearance but we’re doing a lot of work on risk education. We’re going into schools and communities and warning people of the risks and what to do if they find something.

“The many incredible women who have joined HALO are not just making their countries safe, but challenging out-dated stereotypes about the sort of work women can do.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Scottish aid worker Mairi is a shining example of the brave individuals who are working to remove the global scourge of landmines in some of the most dangerous parts of the world.

“International Women’s Day is an important opportunity to shine a light on the work she and many other female deminers do. The UK Government is pleased to be supporting The HALO Trust in its work training deminers and ridding the world of these deadly devices.”