British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her ankle tag removed following her five-year detention in Iran but has been summoned to court next week, her constituency MP Tulip Siddiq said.

The sentence of a British mother detained in Iran is due to come to an end today after nearly five years.

Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP for the Hampstead and Kilburn constituency where Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family live, said she had spoken to the British mother’s family.

She said: “I have been in touch with Nazanin‘s family. Some news: 1) Thankfully her ankle tag has been removed. Her first trip will be to see her grandmother. 2) Less positive – she has been summoned once again to court next Sunday.”

Foreign Secretary Mr Raab said: “We welcome the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag, but Iran continues to put her and her family through a cruel and an intolerable ordeal.

“She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK. We will continue to do all we can to achieve this.

“We have relayed to the Iranian authorities in the strongest possible terms that her continued confinement is unacceptable.”

Kate Allen, director at Amnesty International UK, said: “This is such bittersweet news.

“After all Nazanin’s been through this feels like yet another example of the calculated cruelty of the Iranian authorities.

“The Iranian authorities have an appalling record of playing cruel games – not just with Nazanin, but also with other UK nationals and numerous people held in the country on politically-motivated grounds.

“Nazanin was convicted after a deeply unfair trial the first time around and this spurious new charge and possible trial is clearly designed to delay her release and exert yet more pressure on Nazanin and her family.

“This won’t be over until Nazanin has her passport and is on a flight heading home to the UK.

“The UK Government must not take this lying down. All the past talk of not leaving any stone unturned to secure Nazanin’s release must now be translated into very serious diplomatic action.”