“Immediate support” for Scotland is needed as UK ministers prepare to relax post-Brexit plans for border checks on EU imports, an SNP MSP said.
An SNP representative for Angus North and Mearns, Mairi Gougeon, commented on the reports of relaxing plans over border checks.
"Anything less than the UK government seeking a grace period for Scotland and delivering the immediate support and financial compensation that it requires – just like it did for Northern Ireland - will simply not be good enough," she said.
The MSP continued that while Ireland has had €1.05 billion from the EU's Brexit mitigation fund, the “extreme Brexit” which was imposed against Scotland’s will “has already cost Scotland almost £4 billion”.
She added that on top of the almost £4 billion it is also “projected to cost every person the equivalent of £1,600 as a result of barriers to trade”.
Ms Gougeon said Scotland faces a choice of two futures: “the long-term damage of Brexit and Tory austerity cuts with Westminster or the opportunity to protect our place in Europe and build a strong, fair and green recovery as an independent country.”
“It is for the people of Scotland to decide their future – not Boris Johnson. With both votes SNP in May we can put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands.”
