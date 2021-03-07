Douglas Ross has confirmed that the Scottish Conservatives will seek to hold a Vote of No Confidence in Deputy First Minister John Swinney this week.

The Scottish Conservative leader confirmed the move on The Sunday Show on BBC this morning.

It comes following calls for evidence to be released with the Scottish Conservatives seeking such a move over his handling of the publication of legal advice for the Alex Salmond judicial review.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross said Mr Swinney's "position has become untenable".

Nicola Sturgeon has misled parliament repeatedly and cost taxpayers more than £500,000 in the Alex Salmond case.



Mr Ross said the Deputy First Minister "manipulated the flow of information".

"He claimed that the documents showed the government did not ignore advice from counsel, which was contradicted by the very documents he published," he said.

"John Swinney's position has become untenable. He has disrespected the Scottish Parliament repeatedly, blatantly withheld evidence from a parliamentary inquiry and tried to mislead the public.

"He has had more than enough chances to be transparent but his actions are getting more murkier and inexcusable as the weeks go on."

He added: "We are proceeding with the vote of no confidence.

"I urge all opposition parties to support it to uphold the reputation of the Scottish Parliament and to ensure that, in future, votes of the Parliament are respected by the Scottish Government."

Ross stated that the date of the decision will be subject to the decision of the parliamentary bureau.

He added that the Prime Minister would be visiting Scotland but would not be drawn into comments that he would be campaigning on his behalf adding "I am the one leading the party here in Scotland. It's my team, my policies, and I am looking forward to the campaign over the next nine weeks."

In the interview, Ross also hit out at Rangers fans for their actions at Ibrox yesterday in which thousands of fans flouted lockdown.

He said: "We’ve all done so much to get the virus rates down, and I understand passions run high with football fans, but it clearly didn’t match what we expect people to do during a Covid period while many people still can’t leave their homes.

“People have to be sensible that we keep on top of this virus and you don’t do that by mass gatherings like we saw yesterday”