Doctors in Glasgow have told how they worked all night to save the life and and sight of a rock climber after a catastrophic fall.

Outdoor enthusiast Dan Oakaby,36, was climbing with two friends in the Lake District on August 16 last year when his equipment failed and he dropped 25 feet, bouncing against rocks as he plunged.

His injuries were severe. He punctured both lungs, broke five ribs and a bone in his hand and fractured an eye socket. At one point during the rescue operation to airlift him to hospital his heart stopped beating.

As they were half-way up a mountain, the climbers had no mobile signal and one of the team had to run down the hill to call for help.

We thought he might die that night

Due to the severity of his condition, Mr Oakaby,who is from Ottery, in St Mary in the south west of England, was taken by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after mountain rescue staff and paramedics stabilised his condition.

He has no recollection of the incident - the first thing he remembers is waking up in hospital, after two weeks in an induced coma.

“The whole thing must have been awful for my friends. I understand around 40 people attended on scene including the police.

"My heart stopped at one point and they also needed to insert chest drains to remove the blood building in my lungs.

"I was told Glasgow was the best for trauma, and I have no doubt they and the rescue teams saved my life."

The doctor on duty in ICU at the Queen Elizabeth that night was Chris Wright, who remembers him well.

“Dan was very unwell indeed," he recalled.

"He had significant head, face, chest, and limb injuries. So much so, we thought he might die that night or be severely debilitated as a result.

"I was really impressed with the care he had had on the mountainside and in the helicopter on the way to us.

"They did an excellent job in stabilising him on the side of a mountain.

“We worked on Dan all night and it was about 7am by the time he reached ICU.

"He needed the kind of care a large hospital like the Queen Elizabeth could offer, with a variety of specialists in trauma including emergency medicine, critical care, multiple surgical specialties, and physiotherapists.

“It was two weeks before I saw him again and to my delight he was sitting up in a chair and chatting. It was amazing to see.

“The most important part of the team was Dan himself. Yes we patched him up but it was his determination which got him through."

As well as ICU care, Dan required a number of operations, one of which repaired his eye socket and saved his sight in that eye.

Mr David Laraway, the Consultant Maxillofacial surgeon, who led the surgery, said: “Dan had two issues which we operated on him for.

"We re-constructed his eye socket using titanium plates and repaired his eyelid too.

“Both issues can cause big problems for the eye, making it sink into the socket. He also had terrible double vision which can be horrible, and would prevent him from driving and cycling.

“We were so pleased with the result. Not only aesthetically – you can hardly see anything – but saving his sight. I know he was into so many different sports, so it was important to get him back his quality of life."

Mr Oakaby's wife Mary praised the care he received, which also included being flown back to Exeter in a private plane and his recovery is going well.

She said: “The car journey to Glasgow was awful, but it was only when I arrived at the hospital that the team sensitively went through the extent of Dan’s injuries with me.

"They were nothing short of remarkable.

"They went above and beyond, not just for Dan but for me too.

"I was allowed extended visiting given how far I’d travelled and was lucky that during Dan’s stay the Covid restrictions didn’t prevent me from visiting every day, firstly in ICU and then HDU."