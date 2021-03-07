There have been 390 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
61 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 628 people are in hospital.
Yesterday, 555 new cases were reported, with 12 new deaths.
1,759,750 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 115,930 have received their second dose
In the last 24 hours, 15,881 people have been vaccinated with the first dose.
Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.
People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.
These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.
