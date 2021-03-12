David Leask has joined The Herald's columnist line-up with a new weekly column.

What’s been the highlight of your career?





For every journalist, the highlight of your career is fixing a mistake before you print it. And the lowlight is printing mistakes. I’ve done both.

What’s your favourite part of Scotland and why?





Honestly, a pass. But I do think a lot of our wee towns - the Airdries and Peterheads and Dumbartons have what estate agents call great bones and with a lick of paint would be as good as anywhere.

What was the last book you read?





I just put down one of Gianrico Carofiglio’s cracking and terrifyingly banal crime novels inspired by real cases.

What do you write about for The Herald? Give us a brief description

A little bit of everything except sport and the arts - though my background is probably mostly in crime and investigations.

What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?





I have no clue but whatever happens, I suspect, will be heavily influenced by how successful we are at tackling online disinformation.

What do you make of both the Scottish and UK government’s response to Coronavirus?





For me, it’s too soon to say.

Who’s going to win the Holyrood election and why?





I’m hopeless at predictions but I’d guess what really matters is not who wins -it’ll probably be the SNP, or so the polls suggest - but whether they can hoover up both votes and get another majority.

What will happen with indyref2 after the election?





I have no idea but I can’t wait to find out.

