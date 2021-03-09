There have been 466 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 19 deaths in the same period.
50 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 614 people are in hospital.
This takes the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,441.
A total of 1,789,377 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday morning – an increase of 14,718 in a day – and 123,686 have received their second dose.
Today it was confirmed by John Swinney that all secondary pupils in Scotland will be offered coronavirus testing regardless of age.
He said: “I can confirm that when children return from their Easter breaks, we will provide secondary schools with additional test kits.
“This will allow schools to offer twice-weekly lateral flow home testing kits for all secondary school pupils.”
Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.
People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.
These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.
