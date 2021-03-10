“DOES Biden’s ‘normal’ foreign policy need a dash of Trump?” Not my words you understand, but a question posed in the recent headline of an article in Politico magazine.

The very suggestion of such a thing might of course be enough to make some people baulk. But drill down into the article written by Politico’s foreign affairs correspondent, Nahal Tooshi, and it becomes apparent what she really means and why US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy is worth a closer look right now.

The basic thrust of Ms Tooshi’s argument is that barely 50 days into the Biden presidency, there is already a ring of familiarity in Washington’s approach. What is needed, so Ms Tooshi’s thesis goes, is a touch of the unconventional in terms of a US response that might bring results on the foreign policy front.

We’re not talking something too Trumpian here it should be stressed, just a flavour to help break US predictability and make a few global leaders sit up and take notice that America is indeed “back.”

Mr Biden is fond of using what he regularly calls “the power of our example” a suggestion that the US should lead from the front. On the global stage this comes albeit with a renewed affirmation of Washington’s commitment to multilateralism and cooperation with America’s allies.

But just what can we take thus far from the Biden administration’s handling of the myriad international issues it has had to contend with since coming into office?

Certainly, there’s no shortage of them right now. Among the most pressing are China and its apparent endorsement of the putsch in Myanmar.

Then there’s Washington’s relations with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MSB) and Mr Biden’s decision on whether to drawn down or keep a US military presence in Afghanistan after the start of May.

In the mix too is dealing with Iran’s nuclear ambitions and projected influence in the Middle East, as well as what to do about bad blood with oil-rich Venezuela and diplomatic tensions with Cuba before even looking at future US foreign policy footprint generally in Latin America.

The first thing worth remembering here is that it was with great fanfare after his inauguration that Mr Biden insisted his administration would do foreign policy differently.

And yes, there’s no question that what we have witnessed so far is a million miles removed from the Tweet then follow up with policy approach adopted by his predecessor.

Where Mr Trump too was often disdainful of US allies, Mr Biden gets it that there is a value in Washington’s solidarity with friends and has set about doing what he can to rebuild relationships previously cast asunder.

But part of the problem for Mr Biden lies in that he appears to have underestimated just how much damage had been done and how difficult it would be to put the humpty dumpty of US foreign policy back together again.

Mr Trump’s term in office may have been comparatively short, but it was long enough for dramatic changes to have taken place on the global diplomatic and trade front, and for new volatile fault lines to open up. Allies too are still smarting from Mr Trump’s frequent dismissal of America’s role and remain wary of US intentions and reliability.

But these considerations aside, there is another problem that Mr Biden’s foreign policy now faces. In a nutshell it’s that now the fanfare of bringing something fresh to the stage is over, the reality of what we are seeing is just a revamped version of US foreign policy of old.

Just check out a few tell-tale signs so far of the Biden administration resorting to type.

The most obvious of late was that while a declassified US intelligence report singled out Saudi’s crown prince as having approved the murder of dissident and journalist Jamal Khashhoggi, Mr Biden backed off from acting against MBS.

If reports are accurate then Mr Biden did so because the Saudi leader is “too important an ally against Iran”. Washington too might no longer be willing to supply Riyadh with “offensive” weapons, such as guided missiles, but is still obliging when it comes to “defensive” weapons to guard Saudi Arabia’s “sovereignty”.

Then there is China which was the also the subject of Mr Biden’s tough talking when first coming to office. Now though Washington’s response to Beijing’s influence over the coup in Myanmar has been reduced to the predictable obfuscating diplo-speak lexicon of expressing “grave concern,” and that old standby of imposing sanctions on Myanmar’s military junta which might only serve to push it further into China’s embrace.

The bottom line is that the US might have ambitions to act multilaterally but the reality here and elsewhere globally right now is that Washington’s leverage is limited. In Afghanistan too Mr Biden finds himself in a bind.

Just a few weeks ago NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that the alliance was not inclined to pull out troops from Afghanistan “before the time is right.” Washington, keen to rebuild tarnished relations with the alliance and affirm its multilateral credentials, appeared to agree, but now team Biden while offering the Taliban a power sharing deal might yet chose to drawdown militarily. Warnings of a spring offensive from the Taliban might, however, make the US president think yet again. Yes, taking the talk is one thing but walking the foreign policy walk is something else.

Just to be clear on what I’m saying here on all these issues, is that it’s obvious US-Saudi relations is complex and involves many factors. Likewise, no one is suggesting that America should start throwing the wrong kind of weight around in Asia, over Myanmar, or abandon Afghanistan. Caution, restraint, and deliberation are fine, but sometimes limiting.

In many ways Mr Biden is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t in his response to many foreign policy crises right now.

But what all this does illustrate, however, is that Mr Biden’s belief and optimism over the ease with which the US could re-engage and prove that “America is Back,” on the global stage, was never quite the goer he implied.

Above all, it has revealed that US foreign policy will need to be refashioned not simply restored according to some old template. Whether this involves investing it with a “dash of Trump” is though, another matter altogether.

David Pratt is The Herald's Contributing Foreign Editor

