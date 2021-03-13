Using a propagator to raise plants gives you a longer cropping season and a wider choice of varieties to grow. You also avoid buying plug plants that are depressingly often raised in peat compost.

It’s best to put a propagator in a greenhouse but a windowsill can also work. Wherever you use it, electricity is obviously essential. There’s a wide selection of sizes and types of propagator and in some situations heat mats might suit.

When buying a propagator, try to get one with a thermostat and avoid those with a pre-set temperature.

The heat required for seed germination varies widely and many, but by no means all, seeds will germinate at this temperature.

The RHS seed germination guide offers useful advice for growing ornamentals from seed.

With vegetables, seed packets always indicate suitable temperatures for tender crops like tomatoes and courgettes but rarely give guidance for the likes of lettuce or rocket, crops that you want to fast track for an early picking.

Many seeds manage to germinate at 10-12C. This is fine for lettuces but tomatoes would germinate very poorly, needing 18-20C℃to grow well; they also fail above 23C.

On the other hand, the optimum temperature for aubergines is 24C.

If growing lettuce and aubergines in the same propagator, set the thermostat to 24C, and place thin pieces of bamboo or even twigs under the lettuce seed tray to lift it off the heated base.

Regularly check the lettuce moisture level as its tray will dry out more quickly.

Overheating kills seedlings, especially when the sun lends a helping hand. On all but wet, grey days, I remove tray tops to let in as much natural light as possible while also preventing already cosy seedlings from sweltering in the heat.

As the season progresses, I’ll turn down the temperature and, depending on the plant variety, possibly switch off during the day.

Water control is equally important. The first step with a propagator is to spread a thin layer of horticultural grit or sand on the base. Trays and pots then sit on an even moist, warm base.

Automatic watering systems sound attractive but you do need to ensure bottom up watering doesn’t soak the bottom and leave the top fairly dry. This is vital with vulnerable shallow rooted little seedlings.

The surface must always be kept moist especially before seedlings emerge. Covering seed trays helps keep the surface moist and clean lids let in as much light as possible.

Regular watering is essential, but don’t drown the poor wee plants. Some years ago a friend very kindly came to do the watering and feed the poultry, but she watered so enthusiastically that, ever afterwards, we had to time our holidays so our seedlings were large enough handle her floods.

And so to heat mats. They’re a great idea but unlike propagators, they have no sides so must be placed where surplus water can drain away without causing damage.

Avoid windowsills to prevent a flooded kitchen. Realistically, you need a greenhouse bed or bench.

When planning, remember seedlings will grow and need pricking out into small pots that take up more room than a seed tray, or even than space-efficient root trainers. So you need to plan where transplants must go.

Some seedlings, like dill or spinach will grow in temperatures above 5C, so can be put on a bench or greenhouse bed.

But baby peppers or basil need to be kept at 15-17C, so must stay in the propagator till the weather warms up and will then spend the rest of their lives in the greenhouse.

