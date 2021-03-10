Nicola Sturgeon has announced there have been 691 new cases and 20 further deaths in the last 24 hours.

The figure amounts to 3.1 % of all tests.

The First Minister added that 1,809,158 people have now had their first dose of the vaccine including 19,781 people since yesterday.

The First Minister told MSPs on Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee that the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease had now risen to 7,461.

Other figures on the number of people in hospital will be available later in the day, the First Minister said.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon also announced a relaxation in rules for those aged 12 to 17 meeting outside, who can meet in groups of up to four from up to four households from Friday.

It was also announced that a further case of a concerning variant of coronavirus may have been identified in Scotland.

Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.