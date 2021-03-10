One of Glasgow's biggest social landlords has removed a social media post amid accusations of pre-election bias.

Maryhill Housing Association shared a post on Facebook by Bob Doris, SNP MSP for Maryhill and Springburn.

The post directs users to the politician's website where he shared an update for a new bridge on the Forth and Clyde canal with party branding and the date of the upcoming Scottish parliament election.

It led some to question whether the housing group had breached any regulations which require public bodies to remain politically neutral.

UK guidelines state that registered landlords should "maintain its independence by conducting its affairs without control, undue reference to or influence by any other body (unless it is constituted as a subsidiary of that body).

Scottish Conservative MSP for Glasgow, Annie Wells, said: "Taxpayer-funded organisations such as housing associations should play no part in party politics.

"They are in receipt of significant sums of public money from the SNP government yet appear to think it appropriate to promote SNP politicians.

"I would caution all publicly-funded bodies to be mindful of their responsibility to be politically neutral, especially so close to May's Scottish Parliament election."

However the Scottish Housing Regulator said no rules had been breached.

A spokeswoman added: "We are not aware of any regulations that specifically govern the political activities of housing associations and co-operatives."

The Scottish Parliament election is scheduled to be held on May 6 2021. 129 MSPs will be elected in the sixth election since the parliament was reestablished in 1999.

People living in Scotland must register by midnight on April 19 to take part in the vote.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on April 6 and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on April 27.

On polling day there will be additional hygiene and distancing measures at polling places to keep voters and staff safe including protective screens for polling staff, one-way systems in some venues and limits to the number of voters in polling places at any time.

Maryhill Housing Association said it regularly shared updates from elected members but said the post had been removed "in case it could be perceived to be in support of a particular political party."

The housing association owns more than 3,100 homes including tenements, retirement housing and multi-storey apartments.

Bryony Willett, Chief Executive of MHA said: "Having taken legal advice on this issue I can confirm there is no requirement from the Scottish Housing Regulator for political neutrality.

"We merely intended to promote a community event and regularly post information from our elected members.

"It is important to us to maintain good relationships with all of our local elected members so we have removed this particular post in case it could be perceived to be in support of a particular political party."