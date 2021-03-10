GRANT Shapps has defended the prospect of a “fixed link” between Scotland and Northern Ireland to improve transport connectivity across the UK as his Holyrood counterpart dismissed it as a Boris Johnson “vanity project”.

Today, an interim report by Sir Peter Hendy, the Network Rail chief, unveils a £20 million programme to look at creating a strategic transport network across the four nations of the UK by improving links across air, sea, rail and road.

Whitehall sources have suggested that the Scottish Government has not fully engaged with Sir Peter’s review, which is focused on “Union connectivity”.

Experts have now been engaged to look at one particular aspect: building a tunnel or a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland. A full report with recommendations will be published in the summer.

This morning, Mr Shapps rejected a claim by Nicola Sturgeon that money could be better spent than on building such a fixed link.

“I understand that it is not the responsibility of the Scottish First Minister to connect the United Kingdom together. The Scottish First Minister doesn’t even believe we should be in a United Kingdom. So, I understand her perspective but it is wrong,” declared the Secretary of State.

He went on: “For example, if you live in Northern Ireland, you want to know that you can reliably get the hauliers and lorry drivers in with goods from the mainland of the British Isles.

“Why would you ever be against connecting different parts of our country in a better way? It shouldn’t be a controversial thought at all.”

He added: “What we are talking about here is bridging or tunnelling a distance from here to France where notably we have built a tunnel.”

An estimate for the tunnel has already been calculated at £20 billion.

But Michael Matheson, Mr Shapps’s Scottish counterpart, dismissed the Union Tunnel idea, saying it was “nothing more than a vanity project” for the Prime Minister.

He explained that the Scottish Government already had its own “robust process” for considering future transport infrastructure projects and claimed the UK Government’s Union Connectivity Review was another “systematic attack on the Scottish Parliament’s powers; a power-grab that fundamentally undermines devolution”.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly spoken about the prospect of a bridge, even though experts have warned the depth of the Irish Sea and the presence of dumped WW2 munitions would cause problems.

But Mr Matheson told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “It’s not a priority for Scotland, nor for Northern Ireland. I’ve just discussed the matter with Nichola Mallon, who is the Minister for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland last night, and she reiterated the point it is not a priority for Northern Ireland.”

He added: “It’s in my interest to have good transport connectivity with other parts of the UK but it has to be taken forward in a planned, managed basis, recognising the distinctive nature of the decision-making process in Scotland, as it is in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, rather than it being dictated by ministers in London, who are very remote from our communities and don’t understand the nature of those communities.”

But Mr Shapps dismissed suggestions of a Westminster “power-grab,” telling the same programme: “Quite rightly, transport has been an individual matter for the governments in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and that’s fine.

“The only problem is because of that, no-one is really looking at how the different parts of the United Kingdom connect together.

“It’s not a political issue, it’s not about who runs which parts of the United Kingdom, or whether there should be a United Kingdom at all and, obviously, I believe there should be a United Kingdom. But either way, whether you think there should be or shouldn’t, the important thing is that people are able to get about,” added the Transport Secretary.