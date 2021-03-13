Paul McCartney in London

Beatles fans have the chance to visit locations associated with the life and work of Paul McCartney. Some of the stops on the virtual tour include McCartney’s offices, the clubs and art galleries he frequented alongside the house he has owned since the 1960s. The live online tour will be followed up by a Q&A session.

16 March from 7-8.30pm. Tickets from £10 Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/paul-mccartney-in-london-tickets-132767508191?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

The Canadian Music Expo

An event for musicians and music fans who want to connect with others in a way that is much more interactive than a Zoom call. The event will consist of live discussions with musicians and music fans, alongside round tables where attendees can talk with like-minded people about topics of interest.

20 March from 2-4pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/canadian-music-expo-spring-equinox-edition-tickets-143411833655?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

The Civic Orchestra of Chicago String Quartet

The International Music Foundation presents the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts with free weekly classical concerts. First up, broadcasting live from the Chicago Cultural Centre is the Chicago String Quartet with music by Chevalier de Saint, Rebecca Clarke and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel.

17 March from 5.15-6pm. Free Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dame-myra-hess-memorial-concerts-the-civic-orchestra-of-chicago-string-qt-tickets-138649403097?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

London Contemporary Orchestra: Live at The Queen Elizabeth Hall

Another orchestral event, this time with the London Contemporary Orchestra, returning to the Queen Elizabeth Hall to give world premiere performances of specially commissioned orchestral performances.

19 March from 7.30pm (available for 24 hours). Tickets from £10 Online event: https://dice.fm/event/bkllk-london-contemporary-orchestra-live-at-the-queen-elizabeth-hall-830pm-cet-19th-mar-streaming-via-southbank-centre-eu-830pm-cet-available-for-24hrs-paris-tickets?pid=816ded39

The Impacts of Covid-19 on the Live Music Industries

An educational take on live music, this collection of seminars from across Europe discusses the impact of the pandemic on the music industry.

March 17 from 4-6pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-impacts-of-covid-19-on-the-live-music-industries-tickets-139903807053?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

The Musical Worlds of Antonio Carlos Jobim

Featuring the Brazilian-born vocalist and Grammy winner Luciana Souza as part of a six-part series exploring the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim. Although there have been four previous sessions, drop ins are encouraged and there’s still plenty to learn about the rich history of the Brazilian music genres, with this session focusing on the 1970s and 80s.

19 March form 1-2pm. Free Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-musical-worlds-of-antonio-carlos-jobim-tickets-121416172039?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Asian Arts Festival

This year’s arts festival will be showcasing the best of Asian music and dance with artists performing online from their respective homes and studios.

20 March from 5-10pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/asian-arts-festival-2021-tickets-134683145915?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

CHARLOTTE COHEN