Vying with Victoria Street and the Grassmarket for the title of Most Instagrammable district, Edinburgh’s picturesque Dean Village nestles in a deep, quiet valley to the immediate north-west of the city centre. It’s hard to believe Princes Street is just a short walk away and even harder to believe that anyone actually lives in the village, but wander the cobbled streets and look up at the turreted houses and fairy tale buildings and you will see the signs of life – pot plants on window ledges, tenement doors ajar and, in the wonderful Well Court, washing drying on the lines which crisscross the interior courtyard. A near-pristine example of Victorian model housing, it is one of the Dean Village’s undisputed gems.
Elsewhere it’s a higgledy-piggledy place of vertiginous streets and tight closes. Like those others bits of old Edinburgh which can be glimpsed from its 19th century flyovers – think of George IV Bridge with its view of the Cowgate below, or Waterloo Place looking down onto Calton Road – a bird’s eye view of the Dean Village is available from the towering Dean Bridge. Built by Thomas Telford in 1831, it crosses the valley and carries traffic out of the city on what is now the A90. “Over this, every afternoon, private carriages go spinning by, and ladies with card-cases pass to and fro about the duties of society. And yet, down below, you may still see, with its mills and foaming weir, the little rural village of Dean.” So wrote Robert Louis Stevenson in Edinburgh: Picturesque Notes, his 1878 hymn to his hometown.
Today the mills are gone – there were 11 at one time – and what industry there is comes from the tourists who busy themselves on the bridge at the foot of Bells Brae, shooting upstream to where the best views are or posing in the red telephone box. If they’re lucky, they might even see one of the herons which hunt along the riverside. Gone too is the area’s reputation as a place of poverty and grime after a programme of renewal and re-invigoration was begun in the 1960s. Properties are snapped up, unsurprising given that you’re a 10 minute walk from Stockbridge Farmer’s Market in one direction, five minutes from The Scottish National Gallery of Art’s Modern 2 in the other. Time may have passed the Dean Village by, but time has changed it too.
What to read
Robert Louis Stevenson is the go-to author, either his Picturesque Notes or perhaps Catriona, his 1893 sequel to Kidnapped. Film fans would do well to dig out Richard Jobson’s haunting, Edinburgh-set chiller A Woman In Winter, which uses the Dean Village as a backdrop.
