A new documentary is set to delve further into the life of a wannabe mermaid who enjoys wild-water swimming in the chilly waters of the Scottish isles.

Kate Macleod, of Uig on the Isle of Lewis, can often be found in the the turquoise waters around the island, swimming with her custom-made monofin.

The 24-year-old last year featured in a documentary about winter on the islands, but her story proved so popular BBC Alba commissioned a four-part series about her underwater adventures.

Mermaid Tales, or Miann na Maighdinn-mara, follows Ms Macleod as she discovers hidden treasures of the natural world off the coast of Lewis and nearby smaller islands.

The swimming enthusiast said: “I have such a strong bond with the sea and Uig. I think a lot of islanders feel the same. There’s something so special about the islands and Scotland as a whole.

“I feel so privileged to live in this part of the world, at the edge of the sea, and in the water. When I was young, I felt that if our sea was warmer I would never leave it, I’d just be a mermaid for the rest of my life!”

Ms Mcleod was raised in the Outer Hebrides by boat company owner dad Murray and mum Janet, along with brother Seumas.

Her love of outdoor swimming began when she was a young girl taking part in the family’s own version of the New Year’s Day Loony Dook.

Her mum Janet said: “When Kate started swimming in the sea it would be too cold for everyone else but she would just keep going, she’d spend the whole afternoon in there then come out freezing.

“On holiday she’d spend all her time on the swimming pool, and she wouldn’t just swim, she would be underwater.”

In the first episode, Ms Mcleod visits the island of Little Bernera where she kayaks with seals before swimming in the crystal-clear waters around the island.

The series also sees her with a pod of dolphins in Loch Roag and conquering her fear of deep water by swimming in some of the deepest parts of the surrounding waters.

Seumas Mactaggart, executive producer on the show by MacTV, said: “Mermaid Tales offers a glimpse of another world, it’s full of fantastic wildlife and impressive scenery on the west coast of the stunning Isle of Lewis.

“It is truly escapist, and such a tonic in these difficult times.”

The programme begins on Tuesday at 8.30pm.