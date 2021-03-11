TORY activists have hit out at party bosses for ignoring concerns about a Holyrood candidate who described party leader Douglas Ross as “out of his mind” and accused politicians and the media of "creating panic and fear" over Covid-19.

Sue Webber, a Conservative councillor in Edinburgh, is on the cusp of being elected to Holyrood in May after being placed in second place on the party’s list for the Lothian region.

But party activists have raised concerns over for messages posted on a WhatsApp group for Conservative councillors, which they describe as "grossly inappropriate".

In the series of messages, seen by The Herald, Ms Webber stated that Mr Ross was "out of his mind" for refusing to oppose "crazy travel bans".

READ MORE: Tory candidate suspended amid 'heartless' comments about food bank users

She also agreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bolstering the case for independence.

In another message, Ms Webber told colleagues that the “media and many ill-informed politicians” were “creating panic and fear” over Covid-19, claiming that that the NHS was “not overwhelmed in terms of beds being filled”, adding that “poor decisions on timing of when they test still is creating pressure”.

When restrictions were increased before Christmas, Ms Webber wrote "people die ... more people die in winter".

She also described the First Minister as “egotistical madam Sturgeon”.

🔔@ScotTories candidate list rankings🔔



Here is the Lothian region. 👇 pic.twitter.com/VV5px5IATN — Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) March 9, 2021

Ms Webber, who currently sits ahead of two sitting MSPs on the party's Lothian list, has been ranked on the list behind Miles Briggs, but ahead of current MSPs Jeremey Balfour and Gordon Lindhurst who has been demoted to seventh place after failing to secure an “endorsement” from Ruth Davidson.

A new specially-appointed central selection panel, chaired by Ms Davidson, has highlighted candidates that activists should have considered backing with her recommendation.

READ MORE: Timeline of SNP harassment claims against Patrick Grady and fellow MP

The party is thought to be confident its top three list candidates could secure election to Holyrood in the Lothians region, and potentially a fourth.

Activists say they taken their concerns about Ms Webber’s behaviour and views to party bosses but said their worries have fallen on deaf ears.

They have also highlighted what they labelled as "proper nasty Tory stuff" about the councillor's views on public sector workers.

In one message, Ms Webber praised public sector pay being frozen, saying it was “about time”, while after a colleague brought up council employees having to work extremely long hours, she added: “Welcome to the hours we work in the private sector”.

READ MORE: SNP 'protected' chief whip Patrick Grady over grope allegations

She wrote: “I was thinking of a vote-winning policy called salary sacrifice where they only get 80% and have to struggle like the others on furlough.

“Then they might want this sorry state to get resolved faster.”

A Conservative source said: “It’s clear that these remarks are grossly inappropriate and not befitting of any elected representative.

“Not only are they belligerent, but they are also hugely offensive.

“Concerns about Sue Webber’s comments and behaviour have been raised many times over the past few years, yet despite this the party still chose to endorse her as an MSP.

“Apologies now won’t cut it – the party needs to explain why they think she is still fit to stand.”

Angus Robertson, the SNP candidate for Edinburgh Central has suggested Ms Webber’s position as a candidate should be re-considered.

He said: “These explosive internal Tory messages show that they are still the nasty party.

SNP Edinburgh Central candidate Angus Robertson

"It is shocking that they have selected a candidate with such extreme views on the pandemic and who is contemptuous of public sector workers who have done so much for us during lockdown.

"Susan Webber has been ranked second by the Conservatives in Lothian, relegating sitting Tory MSPs, and is well placed to become an MSP. Having been exposed for her extreme views, it is hard to see how she can now remain a Tory candidate.”

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, who is defending his Edinburgh Western seat at May’s election, has described the messages as “deeply troubling”.

He added: "While our NHS and public sector staff work hard to get us through the pandemic, Sue Webber is suggesting docking their pay. “For her to be ranked above sitting Conservative MSPs on the list suggests that her party has taken a turn for the extreme.

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton

"She's right about one thing though: Boris Johnson is the nationalist's dream recruiting sergeant. Both sides thrive on petty squabbles while Scotland suffers. “At this election, Scottish Liberal Democrats can offer something better - a party focused on the issues that really matter; education, mental health and jobs."

A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: "Candidates, councillors and other members often share views with each other on group chats on a private and informal basis and they are reminded about the importance of being considerate and measured while doing so."

Ms Webber was contacted for comment.