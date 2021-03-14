What's the story?
Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan.
Boxing or drinking?
Both metaphors work when talking about the feature-length documentary film billed as "an exploration of the legendary frontman of Anglo-Irish Celtic punk band The Pogues". Released late last year into limited cinemas and on digital platforms, Crock Of Gold will now enjoy an airing on BBC Four.
Tell me more.
Directed by Julien Temple – known for his short films on the Sex Pistols and left-field projects such as the mockumentary The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle – Crock Of Gold delves into the explosive life and career of the Irish punk poet.
Through interviews, rarely seen archive footage and a memorable soundtrack, it charts MacGowan's early childhood growing up on the family farm in Tipperary then, later, embracing the punk scene in London, forming The Pogues and finding international fame in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Anything else?
The film paints an intimate portrait of MacGowan, laying bare his passions, humour and deep knowledge of music, history and spirituality, as well as addressing his demons and darkest days. It also shatters a few enduring myths along the way.
READ MORE: Line of Duty: 10 reasons why we love the hit police drama
When can I watch?
Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan is on BBC Four, Tuesday, 10pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.