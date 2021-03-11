Participants who took part in a trial of the Novovax vaccine have been told they received the drug and were protected from Covid-19.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it was rare to 'unblind' study participants but was necessary in this case to determine if they should attend vaccination appointments.

A total of 15,000 people across the UK took part in the study including 517 people from the greater Glasgow area.

Of those involved 39% (204) found out if they had received the US Novavax vaccine or the placebo.

Preliminary trial data shows the vaccine is 95.6% effective against the original variant of SARS-CoV-2 and offers protection against the newer variants B.1.1.7 (85.6%) and B.1.351 (60%).

Anni Donaldson, 68, was among those who received the vaccine in the Glasgow cohort of the trial.

She said: “It was incredible news. It felt absolutely amazing, and I even felt retrospectively happy for myself all over the last few months knowing I had had protection and not realised it.

“Last summer when I signed up for the trial, we all knew a vaccine was our way out of this but none had been approved yet. I’m a child of the 1950s and have benefited from vaccines all my life.”

Chloe Cowan, Clinical Research Manager, NHSGGC, said: “We would rarely unblind participants during a clinical trial so this is quite unique.

“Once the participant has been offered the vaccine, we unblind them straight away to see whether or not they should attend without delay. This means we can cancel the appointment if they had already received it and offer the slot to someone else.

“Thanks to the efficiency and speed of the roll-out of the national vaccine programme, many of our participants have already found out their result.”

As well as contributing to the Novavax trial, NHSGGC was involved in trials of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine, and the RECOVERY trial which resulted in the first effective treatment of Covid-19.”

The health board is currently recruiting members of the public to help test new Covid-19 treatment if they have been recently diagnosed with the virus.

The study, Glasgow Early Treatment Arm Favipiravir (GETAFIX), will assess the effectiveness of an antiviral tablet to help with symptoms and reduce the time it takes to recover from COVID-19.