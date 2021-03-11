BBC Question Time returns once again tonight with a host of politicians set to debate the latest hot topics around the Covid-19 pandemic and more.

In a week that saw schools go back in England, and the fall out from an interview with Meghan and Harry and Piers Morgan leaving GMB over his comments, the flagship political show will once again return.

We take a look at who is on the BBC panel and what viewers can expect.

Mims Davies

The Minister for Employment is the government representative on the show and will represent the Conservative Government. The MP for Mid Sussex served under former Prime Minister Theresa May as the Minister for sport, civil society and loneliness. The MP has been an advocate for Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of the Covid-19 lockdown saying: “This roadmap gives both individuals and businesses a clear picture of the expected timeline to restart and work to”

The MP could also be quizzed on the number of job centres in the UK with the DWP expected to look at taking premises on a temporary basis. Her former role in sports may also shed insight into the return of sporting events in the UK.

She has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks and ly voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability.

Steve Reed

The Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary will represent Labour on BBC Question Time. The MP for North Croydon recently made headlines after he criticised the Conservatives to English Council budgets. The former leader of Lambeth Council said cuts had left local authorities "on the brink of financial disaster even before the pandemic" adding that the government was "forcing" councils to use new powers to hike council tax from April to cover the costs.

Reed also made comments over the funding prioritisation of Tory seats for levelling up funds over poorer areas. Reed said: “This research raises big questions marks over the fairness of the government’s regeneration funding schemes.

“Just months after the government was criticised for diverting funding away from towns that desperately needed it, we discover that cabinet ministers' own constituencies now stand to benefit ahead of more deprived areas.”

Reed has never rebelled against his party in the current parliament and may also have some insight into the upcoming London mayoral election.

Victor Adebowale

The chair of the NHS Confederation will sit on the panel this evening to discuss the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccinations in the UK as well as the charity work being done to offer support to those in need. The former chief executive of charities Centrepoint and Turning Point. Adebowale has been a crossbench peer since 2001.

Last month, Lord Victor Adebowale said 8 March for schools could still be too soon, adding that the NHS workforce was "on its knees".

"I understand the pressure to open schools. We need to do so very safely. I think mid or late March is when we should be reassessing.

Bonnie Greer

Biritsh-American playwright and novelist Bonnie Greer will also be on the panel to discuss, amongst other things, the reopening of arts and culture locations as well as the Meghan MArkle and Prince Harry interview. The former board member of the British Museum, Royal Opera and the London Film school said this week that the US now views the UK as “the nice lady down the road with bodies buried in her garden'” following the interview.

Greer told the Jeremy Vine show: “ I love this country, this country's been really good to me, I'm heartbroken about this, because like I said, I've been on air last night on American television telling people "it's not what you think", you know, "I don't know what's going on in the Royal Family, most people don't, y'know, Her Majesty has 65 years of service, don't put it on her".

'But people are saying, "well what kind of country is that that even allows something like this to happen?"'

Greer was appointed as an OBE for services to the arts in 2010.

Dan Hodges

Dan Hodges will complete the panel of BBC Question Time with the political commentator for the mail on Sunday likely to have a host of views on a number of topics across the political landscape.

The columnist has written for a host of newspapers including the Times, Telegraph and Guardian and resigned his Labour membership over the leadership of the party under Jeremy Corbyn. One of his most recent columns focussed on the debate around race and Covid in the UK titled: We must have a grown-up debate about Covid, culture and race – or thousands more will die.

