Weather warnings for snow and ice lasting two days have been issued for parts of the Highlands. 

Yellow alerts for cold weather have been put in place for an area stretching down the middle of Scotland from Inverness to Perth with a cold snap on the way. 

Snow is expected to arrive in the north of the country early this evening and last until Friday morning. 

Forecasters are advising people to take care whan making car journeys and say there is a risk of inbcreased injuries due to slips and falls on slippery surfaces. 

The yellow weather warnings are in place from 6pm tonight until 10am on Friday. 

The weather is expected to improve in the cming days and stay dry and rain-free next week. 

 