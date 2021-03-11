CALLS have been made for the Conservatives to de-select a candidate who said “ill-informed” politicians and the media were causing “panic” over Covid-19 and suggested public sector workers should have their pay cut.

The Herald exclusively revealed messages by Lothians Tory candidate Sue Webber which also showed she had labelled Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross “out of his mind” for refusing to oppose the Scottish Government’s travel restrictions.

Ms Webber has been named in second place on the party’s list for the Lothian region – leaving her on the cusp of election to Holyrood in May’s election. She is also the party’s candidate for the Edinburgh Western constituency.

A Conservative source told the Herald that Ms Webber's views were "grossly inappropriate and not befitting of any elected representative" and "hugely offensive".

READ MORE: Tory candidate said party leader 'out of his mind' in series of 'offensive' messages

Now, the Scottish Green have called on the party to de-select Ms Webber following her views being exposed.

Scottish Greens health spokesperson and Lothians MSP, Alison Johnstone, said: “It is deeply alarming that the Scottish Conservatives could select someone who willing to risk public health, denies the science and holds the public sector workers who have seen us through this crisis in such contempt.

“As the Scottish Greens health spokesperson I have spent the last year urging caution as we face this deadly pandemic. The travel bans have been a necessary part of that.”

She added: “And if councillor Webber feel the pitiful pay freeze in the Westminster budget was too much, she will be outraged at the pay increase the Scottish Greens secured this week. These workers have been our front line against this virus, and deserve to be valued, not punished by cruel Conservatives.

READ MORE: SNP Harassment claims: 'There are people in the SNP who are more protected than others'

"Either the Conservatives agree that lives should be risked and that NHS staff should get a pay cut, or candidates spreading this dangerous rhetoric should be deselected.”

Following the news, SNP candidate for Edinburgh Central, Angus Robertson, told the Herald that “it is hard to see how she can now remain a Tory candidate.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “"Candidates, councillors and other members often share views with each other on group chats on a private and informal basis and they are reminded about the importance of being considerate and measured while doing so."

Ms Webber was contacted for comment.