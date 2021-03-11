ONCE upon a time there was a prince, born into a life of vast wealth and privilege, with not so much a silver spoon in his mouth as an entire canteen of cutlery.

Prince Henry, or Harry as he likes to be known, was lucky enough to be born into an ancient royal family, with servants running after him and courtiers looking after his every whim.

He served in the armed forces and then he met his princess, a glamorous woman off the telly and they got married and had children.

And everyone lived happily ever after. Except they didn’t.

Life couldn’t be more unhappy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, apparently, as they set about trying to inflict fatal damage to the monarchy with a blistering attack from the other side of the pond.

To say that Meghan and Harry are a tad disgruntled is an understatement as they launched a series of howitzers from Oprah Winfrey’s chicken coop, including that the royal family is racist.

Startling revelations they most certainly were, but are they really true and how sorry should we feel about their little lot?

For instance, Harry complained about being cut off financially from the royal family and had to rely on his inheritance to get by.

As this sum amounts to several million they are hardly struggling to feed themselves and that’s without the £110million deals with Netflix and Spotify and Meghan’s own personal wealth.

It is just one example of many throughout the interview where they expressed disdain for the royals, UK taxpayers and Britain as a whole and sought sympathy for how hard done by they are.

All of which were sprinkled with a nasty undertone of claims that racism is at the heart of all their problems while they were living in the UK.

So they moved to the US, where obviously racism is not a problem at all.

Racism is very much an issue on both sides of the pond and it is in everyone’s best interests to work to try and root it out once and for all.

But flinging around unfounded allegations without any hard facts to back it up will do nothing to help the cause.

The couple should have named the royal concerned and put it into context rather than let it hang in the air and leave unanswered questions, especially for the Queen as head of the Commonwealth.

It is hard not to feel a bit sorry for Harry given his role as a ‘spare’ in the royal family where tradition and more importantly succession are the be all and end all.

Look what happened to Prince Andrew after all, the previous generation's 'spare'.

William seems get any positivity flying around, while Harry gets all the flak.

But it’s hard to escape the overriding feeling that Harry and Meghan have acted like spoilt brats for the past few years as they tried in vain to get their own way.

Now they have left the royals, they should just get on with their lives in peace away from prying eyes as they claim to crave.

And certainly at no cost to the taxpayer.