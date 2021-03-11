Residents in Glasgow's west end say parking enforcement 'lapses' during the pandemic due to a reduction in wardens has led to widespread breaches of city regulations.

It is understood that the number of attendants was reduced initially because of concerns about the use of public transport, despite NHS staff being told it was safe to travel to work by train or bus.

The issue is now said to centre on mini-buses being unable to transport more than two attendants at one time in minibuses, while the lack of toilet facilities has also been cited as a factor.

Residents say a reduction in attendant cover has led to widespread instances of illegal and potentially dangerous parking and road tax evasion.

READ MORE: Watch Edinburgh City Council's £32million car free plan for George Street

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said parking enforcement was taking place "but not at pre-Covid levels" and warned that a failure to renew parking permits would result in a fine. The council said road tax breaches were a matter for Police Scotland.

One resident said: "Yes, this latter issue would usually be the police’s responsibility - but they have more pressing matters of public order to contend with at the moment.

"Anecdotally, people aren’t renewing their parking permits because they can’t park anywhere near where they live due to the influx of illegal parkers.

"There’s no patrolling traffic wardens to deter illegal parkers, and thus no checks on residents’ permits. Why bother to renew?

"There are local concerns about all this, as well as about the way in which a cash-strapped council seems to be actively spurning the chance to raise much-needed income by enforcing the law via penalty fines and parking charges."

Research suggests Glasgow City Council lost out on more than £1.2million in parking fines during the first national lockdown.

READ MORE: Ambitious plan to make Glasgow greener with 18 million new trees

With people told to work from home and shops closed at the peak of the pandemic, the local authority collected £151,000 between April and June last year, 88 per cent less than last year.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by LeaseFletcher showed GCC collected more than £1.3 in parking fines for the same period in 2019.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “As a result of the restrictions imposed during the current pandemic, this - like all other aspects of the working environment - has had an impact on the parking enforcement operations throughout the city.

"Parking enforcement has been and indeed currently is taking place within the West End of the city, but not at the level which was in place pre-Covid, particularly during the current lockdown.

"It should be noted that residents failing to renew their parking permits may result in them getting a Penalty Charge Notice.

"Untaxed and uninsured vehicles are a matter for Police Scotland and the DVLA/Police.”

A spokeswoman for Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) said: “Public transport is safe to use and many key workers who need to make essential journeys continue to use it daily.

"We encourage all passengers to follow the rules regarding social distancing, wear face coverings; and to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.”