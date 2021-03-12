THE Sussexes interview and Piers Morgan’s subsequent departure was discussed by columnists in the newspapers, with questions raised over impartiality in broadcasting.

The Daily Mail

Alison Boshoff said Piers Morgan had been charmed by Meghan when she met him for a drink to say she hoped to come onto Good Morning Britain to promote her Suits show.

Then, she met Prince Harry, and never contacted Piers agian.

“Now, Piers has lost his £1 million-a-year job on ITV’s Good Morning Britain after Meghan herself complained to ITV over remarks he had made about her following her interview with Oprah Winfrey — remarks Piers has refused to apologise for,” she said. “Was what Piers said unsympathetic? Certainly. Provocative? Without a doubt. However, his view is that it is his opinion, and he should be allowed to express it — whatever offence may be caused.”

She said Piers had told friends his rights to have an opinion were being censored by someone who, ironically, talked a lot about being able to speak ‘her own truth.’

The Daily Express

Ann Widdecombe it was not history repeating itself, as Harry said he had feared, but humans repeating history.

“ Diana and Charles married in haste, with the former knowing exactly what to expect from being royal but not what to expect from her marriage,” she said. “Meghan and Harry married - with a speed that disturbed Prince William - with the former knowing what to expect from marriage but having no clue about life as a royal. Whose fault was that, Harry? History’s or yours?”

She believes Harry, Like Diana, will come to regret disparaging his family with maximum publicity, having failed to learn from history.

“Harry, your family over here is working its socks off to help, support, encourage while you sit in a Californian mansion complaining about them as once you stood amid the poor and suffering of Africa and moaned about the press.”

The Guardian

Jane Martinson said Morgan’s departure had somehow managed to to stir up a row over what impartiality means in broadcast news.

“When the next history of the British media is written, there should be a chapter seeking to explain why it so often ends up being about Piers Morgan.,” she said.

“The problem is that outrage sells, just look at the history of tabloid newspapers in the UK.”

She said her money was on a new Piers Morgan morning show on the soon-to-be streamed News UK.

“The good news is that brilliant journalists of colour such as Ranvir Singh and Clive Myrie are already being tipped to replace the former host on Good Morning Britain.”