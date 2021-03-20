You'll be used to his quick wit and quips, but did you know Robert McNeil has been in the same room as Vladimir Putin?

What's been the highlight of your career?





I was at the last day of the Lockerbie trial in Kamp van Zeist and the first day of the Jill Dando murder trial at the Old Bailey. I’ve been in the same room as Vladimir Putin, the Dalai Lama and Bill Clinton – though not at the same time!

From a wet and windswept hill at dawn I watched the Braer tanker drift helplessly on stormy seas before spilling its cargo of oil on Shetland’s shore. I was at the opening of the Scottish Parliament and on the steps of Washington’s Capitol Building when Sir Sean Connery was given the William Wallace Award on Tartan Day.

What's your favourite part of Scotland and why?





My favourite part of Scotland is a stubbly beach at Duisdale Mor, Skye. Friends sent me there after I’d received some upsetting personal news. Its beauty and peace restored my spirits.

What was the last book you read?





‘Troy’ by Stephen Fry.

What do you write about for The Herald?





I write wry commentaries on the odd things that you Earthlings get up to. These don’t get much odder than Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster, upon which I turn an incredulous eye each Wednesday (for Thursday’s paper).

What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?





The break-up of Europe and the break-up of the UK. Both events will bring us all closer together.

What do you make of the response of the Scottish and UK governments to coronavirus?





I’m not sure any of us would have done any better. That said, keeping open the borders was unwise.

Who is going to win the Holyrood election and why?





The SNP will win because the other parties come across, rightly or wrongly, as ambivalent about Scotland.

What will happen with indyref2 after the election?





It looks like there will be an indyref2 after the election, closely followed by an outbreak of universal love and unity.

The Herald has no partisan agenda, beyond providing interesting news about all aspects of Scottish life and a breadth of comment from all sides.

That includes a vibrant letters page, with many intelligent, wise and humorous contributions. The Herald never tells its writers what to write. It just encourages them to write well (or, in my case, “Just do your best, son”).