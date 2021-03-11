Stirling Council today agreed at its budget-setting meeting to freeze council tax for another year - joining the rest of Scotland's local authorities, bar Glasgow, in doing so.

The council has stressed its desire to send a "clear message of support" to communities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a message echoed across Scotland's council areas.

READ MORE: Help exists to protect you from the misery of Council Tax debt

All other councils have agreed to a freeze, except for Glasgow which will be the last authority to consider council tax levels later today.

The authorities are to receive a cash equivalent to a 3 per cent council tax increase in return for not putting up levels, as part of the Scottish government's spending plans for the coming year.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes last month insisted the cash settlement for councils in next year’s Budget is fair – despite claims that she is “short-changing” local government.

Ms Forbes was pressed on the issue after local government body Cosla claimed councils are not getting enough cash to fully fund the Scottish Government’s public pay policy.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Gail Macgregor also warned that if the additional money authorities will receive is not maintained, Scots could be facing a council tax hike of 6% in 2022-23.

Ms Forbes refused to say if the funding can be continued, as she is “not in a position to determine what the envelope is for next year’s budget”.

But with the Scottish draft Budget for 2021-22 having allocated £11.6 billion to local government, Ms Forbes said: “I do think in short that it is a very fair settlement.”

Convener of Stirling Council’s Finance and Economy Committee, Councillor Margaret Brisley, said: “The past year has been like nothing we’ve ever seen before and families all across the Stirling Council area have been hit hard financially.

“We have been able to make this decision thanks to extra grant funding coming from the Scottish Government which, after almost a year of Covid-19, we hope will bring some relief to those who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Cllr Alison Laurie, vice convener of Finance and Economy, added: “Council tax is a local authority’s main source of funding outside of the Government grant, so the decision to freeze this essential source of income which funds our essential services was one which has to be balanced with changes to spending elsewhere.

“However, having seen the impact Covid has had on our communities and residents over the past year, we felt it was only right to try to give our citizens one less thing to worry about.

“It remains our commitment to make Stirling a place where everyone can thrive and holding Council tax at its current rate will hopefully give our residents a bit of extra breathing space in their monthly budgets.”

READ MORE: iPads for all secondary school pupils during the pandemic in a Scots city budget plan

Likewise in Aberdeen, "the welfare of citizens was the clear focus" behind the council's unanimous decision to freeze council tax on Wednesday.

Aberdeen City Council’s Housing spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “The last year has been hard for us all due to the pandemic, which is why I am delighted that the Council has agreed to freeze all rents and fees and charges from May 3, not just for this coming financial year but for the following financial year too.

“As we reflect on the many challenges and difficulties people have experienced over the last year, this budget aims to provide a little bit of respite for our tenants.

“This together with the significant investment in our current housing estate and future developments means that we as a Council set a standard for others to aspire too.

“Everything we do as a Council is about the renewal of our city: economic, environmental, and social. We have to use every means at our disposal to promote that renewal and to promote the good health and wellbeing of our citizens.”