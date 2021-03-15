By Jenny Marra

AS we come to the end of a fifth parliamentary session, the Scottish Parliament's Public Audit & Post Legislative Scrutiny Committee has been reflecting upon the part we have played as an impetus for change and improvement in the public sector.

Our work focuses mainly on the scrutiny of reports by the Auditor General for Scotland which provide a forensic analysis of public spending. We look at why things went wrong and challenge senior figures to explain lessons learned and improvements that will be put in place.

The committee is in a unique position to provide an overarching perspective on the key issues affecting public services across Scotland. But during the session, having scrutinised 86 new reports, our frustration that the same issues arise again and again, is absolute.

In September 2019, we published a report on what we called "key audit themes" and we split these re-emerging themes into four categories; leadership and workforce challenges; governance and accountability; data collection and outcomes, and the management of IT projects.

Some issues are down to a specific set of circumstances in public sector organisations but in other cases, systemic challenges are at their root. Clearly, cross-sector, collaborative and long-term solutions are required.

What then is being done to break the cycle? Firstly, unless the Scottish Government and other public sector leaders significantly address the problems, then clearly the same issues will continue to impact public services year-in-year-out.

Secondly, our committee is frustrated at the lack of evidence that audit report recommendations are being followed through. Why spend endless time and money reporting, scrutinising and holding public bodies to account, if only to find a repeat of the same the following year?

Does this not signal the need for a fundamental shift in the way in which public bodies and the Scottish Government view and respond to audit reports?

Surely the Auditor General’s scrutiny must count? Surely parliamentary committees’ scrutiny must count? And surely it is unacceptable that, in the face of a critical audit report, the reaction of a public body is, all too often, to react defensively?

We believe that public bodies and the Scottish Government must be required to respond formally and then act on the recommendations of the Auditor General and there should be consequences if they fail to do so. At the very least, there should be justification for not acting, which is tracked through a formal process.

The impact of Covid-19 has accelerated change and innovation across the public sector and major decisions have been made at unprecedented pace. Indeed, there is little doubt that it has also had implications for the way in which audit needs to be planned and delivered in the future.

Perhaps now would be the time, amidst these heights of change and innovation, for a formalised framework for audit accountability to be introduced? And perhaps now might also be the time for public bodies to consider which new ways of working would serve them best in dispelling our "key audit themes" once and for all.

