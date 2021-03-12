Lockdown measures are set to be eased across Scotland today as the country progresses in the fight against coronavirus.

While the majority of tough restrictions remain in place, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed yesterday that some changes will be allowed to take place.

It comes following her announcement on Tuesday in the Scottish Parliament, following “great progress” during lockdown.

While admitting the changes are “relatively minor”, the changes are hoped to improve wellbeing.

She also added that she would “not hesitate” to bring more changes forward if the data allowed it.

Here is what changes from today:

Outdoor gatherings for adults

From today, up to four people from two households can meet outdoors. This is for recreational purposes as well as exercise, and can include private gardens.

The First Minister also confirmed that members of the public can travel through someone’s house in order to use the toilet or get to a private garden, but encouraged the public to act sensibly and stick to the social distancing rules.

Outdoor gatherings for teenagers

Four children aged between 12 and 17 can also meet outdoors in recreational settings, however they are not limited to two households. Therefore, four children from four households are allowed to meet up.

Sport

Outdoor, non-contact sport and exercise are now permitted for adults – in groups up to 15 people.

What else is yet to come?





Speaking in the Scottish Parliament yesterday, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs the Scottish Government “will go ahead as planned with the next stage of the reopening of schools on Monday”.

On Tuesday, the First Minister is also set to announce changes to the levels system of coronavirus restrictions, which is due to come into force from the end of April.

And, “assuming no deterioration” of the figures, communal worship will be able to resume from Friday, March 26.

What else did the FM say?





Marking the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring Covid-19 a pandemic, Ms Sturgeon said there were grounds for optimism.

“The last 12 months have been incredibly tough – unimaginably tough for everybody,” she said.

“But as I indicated on Tuesday, we do now have real grounds for optimism, albeit cautious optimism.

“Case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths have all fallen in recent weeks and when we publish the latest estimate of the R number later today we expect it to show that it remains below one.

“And, of course, the vaccination programme has given a first dose to 40% of the entire adult population and it is set to significantly accelerate over the next few weeks.”