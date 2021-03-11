THE Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond saga has ordered the Crown Office to hand over more information relating to the former first minister.

MSPs on the cross-party committee used their powers under Section 24 of the Scotland Act 1998 for the third time.

They are seeking a statement given by a senior police officer following a meeting with the Crown Agent on August 21, 2018.

The statement discussed the handling of documents held by the Crown Agent containing the conclusions of the Scottish Government's investigation into complaints about Mr Salmond.

MSPs on the committee have given the Crown Office a deadline of noon on March 15 to comply with the request, saying they must publish their report before parliament enters recess on March 25.

The committee said its "statement on the handling of information and evidence confirms that the committee will treat all information in accordance with the relevant court orders and data protection law".

It added: "In line with this statement the committee does not seek any information likely to identify the complainers, including information as to the substance of the complaints.

"Furthermore, the committee will not revisit the criminal trial."

The committee has previously used a Section 24 order to seek text or WhatsApp messages between Scottish Government and SNP officials held by the Crown Office.

It heard evidence from the Lord Advocate and the Crown Agent earlier this month.

Responding to the latest Section 24 notice, a spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the prosecution agency had engaged constructively with the committee.

He said: "The Scotland Act 1998 stipulates that COPFS cannot simply produce any document on receipt of a such a notice.

"Crown counsel, on behalf of the Lord Advocate, needs to consider whether producing any documents sought would be contrary to the public interest.

"Crown counsel will consider this notice and, as in all matters, act with impartiality and fairness to apply the law, and the public interest test, professionally and independently."

The Holyrood inquiry is looking into how the Scottish Government botched its probe into sexual misconduct allegations made against Mr Salmond in 2018.

Mr Salmond had the exercise set aside in a judicial review after the Government conceded it was unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias”, an error that left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his legal costs.

He was later cleared of multiple charges of sexual assault at the High Court in Edinburgh.