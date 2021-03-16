Multi-award winning investigative journalist Neil Mackay has been gracing the pages of The Herald for years.

What has been the highlight of your career?

There’s been so many highlights, which probably shows my age. Chief among the highlights, though, have been editing the Sunday Herald, my investigative work into both the Dirty War in Northern Ireland and the misuse of intelligence to build the case for war against Iraq; investigations into the far-right and political extremism; writing books and making films and radio programmes; campaigning for human rights and equality - just engaging with the wider public about matters they really care about.

In truth, the best thing about being a journalist is simply being able to use your voice to hold power to account and where possible stick up for ordinary people.

What's your favourite part of Scotland?

Despite my very Scottish name, I’m from Ireland - and when I first came here it was Glasgow which became my home. This city has been very good to me and I’ve come to love Glasgow and its people.

Both my daughters were born in Scotland and are Glaswegians through and through - so after 25 years here I have no hesitation in saying I feel as Scottish as I feel Irish and I'm delighted to call myself an adoptive Glaswegian.

What was the last book you read?

I’ve written both non-fiction books and novels, and I also write book reviews for the Herald, so I am always reading. I’ve just finished reading Nick, the prequel to The Great Gatsby (a book I used to teach to English literature students many years ago), Momento Mori by Muriel Spark (Scotland’s greatest novelist), and Slouching towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion - I’m a columnist, and Didion is one of the greatest columnist of the 20th century, so reading her keeps you on your toes.

What do you write about for The Herald?

I’m lucky in that I’m Writer At Large for the Herald so I range around subjects. Mostly, though, I write about Scottish and UK politics and international affairs as a columnist; I also do a fair bit of cultural criticism for the paper so I look at literature, film, theatre, TV and art as well.

On a Sunday I tend to write about big political, social or cultural issues in long-form - issues like the future of education, or how we control social media. I also still do investigative work - which often concentrates on intelligence, security and human rights.

What will be the biggest story of 2021?

It has to be our battle against Covid - and how we respond globally as we recover. One hopes we manage to create a better more equitable world - though my hopes for that falter at times. Here in Scotland, it will be the outcome of the May Holyrood elections and what that means for the independence question.

However, it’s the climate crisis that should be the major issue that occupies all our minds once the virus is contained - though it sometimes feels that humanity is too short-sighted for that. Also, over the coming decade, I think one of the biggest issues will be how we rein in the excesses of technology - both social media and AI. Can we harness these powers for good, or will they lead to dystopia? Equally, the rise of populism and the far-right are not going to go away. And of course, Brexit will be an unravelling story for a generation at least.

What do you make of the Covid response by both the UK and Scottish government?

I think neither government can boast of success, for sure. These islands have handled the pandemic fairly badly all round. Scotland has done slightly better than the UK government but that’s primarily in terms of presentation as Nicola Sturgeon is a much better communicator than Boris Johnson. I think it is far too soon to make a call on which governments have done best globally - we won’t know until this godawful virus is contained and we are out the other side as a planet and species.

Who will win the Holyrood election in May?

Until a few weeks ago, I would have said total victory by the SNP was a no-brainer, but as the party’s civil war threatens total implosion that may not be the case.

I’m not a great one for predictions - any columnist who says they know what’s going to happen is either daft or a liar, so let’s just say the field has opened slightly.

After the election, what will happen with indyref2?

Again, I’m not in the business of predictions, I am in the business of analysis and commentary. However, if you held at a gun at my head, I would say that the fortunes of the independence movement are contingent upon the SNP getting its act together.

Readers know that I support independence - although I have no truck with nationalism - as such I worry that the hopes of the Yes movement are too dependent on one party. For the good of Scottish democracy, we need a broader spectrum of political parties across the Yes-No divide. I do, though, think that Scotland will eventually become independent - the tide of history seems to be flowing that way, though I accept that could easily change.

