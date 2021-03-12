NEW legislation will be introduced to incorporate four United Nations treaties into Scots law to ensure "human rights are embedded in every aspect of life"in Scotland.

Following the publication of the final report from the national task force for human rights leadership after a more than two-year review, Equalities Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has agreed to incorporate the group’s 30 recommendations.

The final report stresses that ministers are on "the cusp of taking the biggest step by far in Scotland's human rights journey".

It adds: "The proposed framework would make these rights real in everyday life, enable their full and equal enjoyment and provide the maximum protection possible within devolved competence.

"In order to achieve this, key recommendations are designed so as to lead to a shift of power through increasing public participation and the accountability of decision-makers, as well as strengthening access to justice."

Recommendations include the incorporation of specific rights from the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

If the SNP remain in power after May’s election, the legislation will be put before MSPs for approval.

Ms Somerville said: “These recommendations from the taskforce are bold and ambitious.

“A multi-treaty human rights Bill of this nature, that will also contain a range of others rights on the environment, older people, and access to justice, is unprecedented and will make Scotland a world leader in human rights.

“This new Bill sets out our clear commitment to reducing inequality and advancing the human rights of everyone. It shows our dedication to go further and aim higher to ensure human rights are embedded in every aspect of life in Scotland.

“This ground-breaking human rights framework is going to make a difference, helping people and communities to live with dignity wherever they are in Scotland, and whatever their circumstances.”

Professor Alan Miller, co-chairman of the task force, alongside the Equalities Secretary, said: “Scotland has become increasingly confident and internationalist throughout the past 20 years of devolution and this set of recommendations clearly shows the next step on its human rights journey.

“Our recommendations are challenging, ambitious and will need continued bold leadership to implement.

“It would be by far the biggest step taken in Scotland’s human rights journey.

“This proposed new framework would, for the first time, put in a single place the range of internationally recognised human rights – civil, political, economic, social, cultural and environmental – which belong to everyone.”