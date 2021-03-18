We catch up with columnist Rebecca McQuillan to get her views on all things politics, Covid, and Scotland's headlines in the months to come.

What’s been the highlight of your career?

Impossible to say. It was hugely exciting to chart the course of the Scottish independence referendum as chief leader writer and feature writer, and it was a buzz launching and editing two supplements, Herald Society and Health & Wellbeing.

But I’ve been touched by so many stories and felt privileged to bring them to light, such as talking to survivors of the Al Qaeda bombing of the American embassy in Nairobi, reporting from South Sudan on the occasion of its independence and spending time with parents struggling with drug addiction.

What’s your favourite part of Scotland and why?

The north east, Aberdeenshire. I’m from Aberdeen and could probably travel every inch of this planet and never find anywhere I consider more beautiful.

What was the last book you read?

Collateral Damage by Kim Darroch, the former British ambassador to the United States. It’s a first-person insight into the weird world of the Trump White House and a thoroughly entertaining read.

What do you write about for The Herald?

I write mainly about politics but am interested in any issue that’s in the news.

What will be the biggest stories of 2021 and the next decade?

By the end of this decade, we’ll be looking at everything through the prism of climate change. This is crunch point: can the world wrestle down emissions in the rapidly closing window of opportunity between now and 2030? This effort will fundamentally change the way we live our lives.

In Scotland, the independence debate will continue to dominate with a second independence referendum a distinct possibility. The effects of Covid and of Brexit for the economy and people’s lives will be felt for many years to come and will affect how people feel about the constitutional question.

What do you make of both the Scottish and UK government’s response to Coronavirus?

The Scottish Government has handled it better by inspiring greater public trust and acting for the most part with greater caution. The death rate has been lower in Scotland but Scotland also has a lower population density than England so a simple comparison doesn’t tell the whole story. Mistakes were made in the handling of the crisis here too.

Who’s going to win the Holyrood election and why?

I anticipate the SNP emerging as the largest party but a lot can happen during a campaign. The fall-out of the Salmond affair could affect levels of support and deprive them of an overall majority.

What will happen with indyref2 after the election?

A referendum in the near future seems unlikely. The SNP is now committed to pursuing another referendum through the courts if they get a majority and the UK Government still refuses permission, so if they win then that’s the direction of travel.

But that approach could take a long time, does not guarantee a referendum that’s accepted by both sides and will become increasingly uncomfortable for Nicola Sturgeon if there's a significant drop-off in support for another poll or for independence.

